A Giant Walking, Talking Tree Walks Surprises a Musician at a Texas Fair

While performing at the Llano Earth Art Festival in Texas, artist and musician Kelbe Schrank encountered a giant walking, talking tree (Ent) who wished them a good day. Schrank was so surprised that he could only ask how the weather was up there.

Sorry for the silly question but seeing him was one of those rare things that make you instantly feel the wonder of being a child again. Cool guy too. He, as the tree, walked through as my cousin and I were playing our set on the stage and I changed up the words of my song to mention how cool it was to see him. He came by afterwards when he’d changed back to street clothes and thanked me for it.

A surprised family at the Sherwood Forest Fair in 2011.

