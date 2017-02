F/X Networks has announced by way of a giant inflatable Santa noisily losing air due to gunfire, that a third season of the wonderfully offbeat crime series Fargo is returning on April 19, 2017. The new season features actor Ewan McGregor as twins who don’t exactly get along.

Their sibling rivalry leads to a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cutthroat competitive bridge. Fargo will premiere April 2017 on FX.