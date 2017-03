A giant cascading ice shove spilled over the shore of Lake Winnebago and blocked a road in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Witness Matt Smith caught this amazing sight as it occurred. The ice shove was created by the lake current repeatedly pushing water up against the shore during a frigid winter front that hit the Northeast United States in February 2017.

A few different views inside the Lake Winnebago ice shove.

