A Gentle Irish Wolfhound Breaks the Guinness World Record for the Longest Tail on a Dog

A sweet and gentle Irish Wolfhound named Keon (“courageous warrior”), who lives with his family in the Flemish town of Westerlo, Belgium has broken the previous Guinness World Record for “the Longest tail on a dog“, setting the bar a little higher for the next dog to challenge his title.

Before achieving this record, Keon was required to be examined by a professional vet, who measured the tail from the top of the bone to the tip – not including the hair. Keon is an Irish name that means “courageous warrior”, but his owner Ilse Loodts says that he is a gentle giant.

