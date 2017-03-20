A Game of Pool Being Played on a Gyroscopic Self Leveling Pool Table Onboard a Cruise Ship

A 2011 video shows a game of pool being played on a gyroscopic self-leveling pool table onboard the Radiance of the Seas cruise ship. The video was taken while the ship was sailing through rough weather, so the table’s movements were particularly active, but the balls managed to stay in place.

via Geekologie