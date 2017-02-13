A French Speaking British Expat Tries to Figure Out the French Naming Conventions for Coffee Drinks

In the hilarious Canal+ series “What the Fuck France“, British comedian Paul Taylor an expat who lives in Paris, humorously tries to bridge the gap between what he understands about his adopted country and the things that seem to make no sense to him. In one episode, Taylor addressed the confusing coffee menus that don’t really say what’s actually in the drink.

Your obsession with coffee has gone way too far. It’s gone too far for three reasons. Number one, the naming convention. In France you’ve created different names for coffee that don’t actually have the word coffee in them…

Taylor has also humorously addressed such issues as the workplace, traffic and even the beloved subjects of fromage et vin