A Fast and Dangerous ATV Powered Ice Carousel Cut Into a Frozen Lake

Lauri Vuohensilta from The Hydraulic Press Channel cut a fast and dangerous ATV-powered ice carousel in a frozen lake in Ylöjärvi, Finland for his Beyond the Press channel. To test the carousel, Vuohensilta enlisted the help of The Dudesons who were brave enough to sit in the middle of the spinning carousel.

My ultimate plan is to make this thing spin with 4 large outboard boat motors. It would have 4 times to power of ATV, no ropes, no traction issues on the ice and it would much more balanced thing so it wouldn’t hit so hard against the ice. And all that should make it much faster.?

After constructing the ice carousel, Vuohensilta stripped down and competed against Jarppi Leppälä from The Dudesons in an icy gladiator jousting match.