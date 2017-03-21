Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Fascinating Microscopic Timelapse of Cell Division in a Frog Egg Over a 33 Hour Period

by at on

Documentary filmmaker Francis Chee created a fascinating timelapse video using a custom microscope showing the cell division in a frog egg, from four cells into millions, over the course of 33 hours.

Cell Division

via Digg

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.