A Fascinating Look at How Chain Collars Are Used to Clear Snow From the Port Mann Bridge’s 288 Cables

TReO has created a fascinating video showing how Rope Access Technicians use chain collars to clear snow from the 288 cables on the Port Mann Bridge in British Columbia, one of the largest cable stay suspension bridges in the world.
The collars are attached to remotely operated hangers at the top of the bridge towers. When snow or ice builds up on the bridge cables, Snow and Ice Technicians drop collars to keep the cables clear.
Rope Access Technicians reload the collars at the end of each winter storm. Up to 30 collars are loaded on each cable.
via reddit