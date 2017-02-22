Laughing Squid

A Fascinating In-Depth Look at the Amazing Sixty Year Career of Actor James Hong

In the 21st episode of the series No Small Parts, host Brandon Hardesty takes a truly in-depth look at the incredible and varied career of the incredible actor James Hong. With a career spanning over six decades, Hong has appeared in over 600 film and television roles, ranging from bit parts to lead roles of many different ages and cultures, making him one of the most recognizable actors around the world. And at the age of 88, he shows no sign of stopping any time soon.

Chinese actor James Hong is arguably one of the most recognizable character actors of the past sixty years. He’s known for projects such as Blade Runner, Wayne’s World 2, Mulan, the Kung Fu Panda series, and most notably, Big Trouble in Little China.

