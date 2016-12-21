A Fascinating Christmas Light Show Synced to Luke Bryan’s Version of ‘Run Rudolph Run’

With Christmas fast approaching, the team at Creative Lighting Displays created a fascinating Christmas light show synced to Luke Bryan‘s version of the classic holiday song “Run Rudolph Run,” which was originally made famous by Chuck Berry in 1958.
