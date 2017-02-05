Laughing Squid

A Concerned Father Wonders Aloud About His Beloved Daughter’s Future in a Touching Audi Ad

In a touching Super Bowl ad for Audi USA, a loving father watches his daughter compete fiercely in a downhill cart race. Seeing her determination, he begins to wonder aloud about future, specifically whether or not she will be regarded as an equal in her profession and paid accordingly.

As the fearless daughter weaves her way through a field of competitors, her father contemplates whether his daughter’s worth will be measured by her gender through a series of provocative questions. It is a reminder that progress doesn’t belong to any one group. Progress is for everyone.

