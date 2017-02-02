Laughing Squid

A Compassionate Couple Saves a Stranded Moose Who Fell Through the Ice on a Frozen Lake

On a cold winter’s day in Sweden, Viktor Johannessen and a friend were walking along a frozen lakeside when they came upon a stranded moose who fell through the ice and was desperately trying to find enough footing to escape. The two compassionate humans acted quickly to save the moose from drowning, chopping through the ice with hatchets in order to create an easy pathway for the exhausted animal get onto dry land.

(Translated) This morning, we saw a moose making several unsuccessful attempts to get itself up. It could not to break the ice and get onto land on its own, so we had to chop up a gutter.

