A Clever Musical Remix of Dr. Strangelove

Legendary producer Martyn Ware and Eclectic Method joined forces to create a clever remix of Stanley Kubrick‘s Cold War satire Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.

Martyn Ware, founder of Human League, Heaven 17, legendary producer of Tina Turner and Erasure, Multimedia artist and professor has teamed up with Eclectic Method to remix Dr. Strangelove. With relations between East and West at such an ambiguous point and the Doomsday Clock closer to midnight then it’s been since the Cuban Missile Crisis what better time to revisit the Stanley Kubrick Classic. “Gentlemen, You can’t fight in here this is war room!”

