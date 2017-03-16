A Captivating 360° Video Capturing the Smoke and Fire of a NASA RS-25 Rocket Engine Test

A captivating 360° video captures the smoke and fire of a NASA RS-25 rocket engine test at the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. The RS-25 engines are being tested as past of the Space Launch System that will send the next generation of spacecraft into orbit and beyond.

See the power of 512,000 pounds of thrust as this 360 video takes you inside a NASA RS-25 engine hot-fire test at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on Feb. 22. This offers a unique perspective of an engine that will work with three other RS-25s to produce 2 million pounds of thrust that will aid in sending the Space Launch System – the world’s most powerful rocket—into orbit. Cameras were set at several different locations around the test stand, including near the flame trench, where the extreme force of smoke and water literally covers the camera. This shortened highlight video shows part of the full 6-minute, 20-second-test of development engine No. 0528.