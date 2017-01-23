Laughing Squid

A Bushbaby Spy Camera Captures the Gentle Relationship Between a Chimp and a Genet Kitten

In a heartwarming clip from the PBS version of the BBC Series “Spy in the Wild“, a spy bushbaby captured the gentle and caring relationship between an older wild chimp and the tiny genet kitten whom the primate adopted as his own. When a curious and larger alpha chimp handled the kitten roughly, the older chimp immediately stepped in to get his little friend to a much safer environment.

‘Spy Bushbaby’, an animatronic camera, is helping document a unique event. A chimp has adopted an abandoned baby genet cat and is keeping it for a pet. He treats it gently, mindful not to hurt it.

