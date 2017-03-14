Laughing Squid

A Brilliantly Animated Tribute to the Prophetic Words of Modern Philosopher Malcom McLuhan

In a piece for the wonderful Aljazeera interactive series “Media Theorized“, filmmaker Daniel Savage created a brilliant black-and-white animation that paid tribute to the seemingly prophetic words of the modern philosopher Marshall McLuhan who is most recognized for coining the phrase “The medium is the message

Marshall McLuhan (1911-1980) was a Canadian academic whose work on electronic media in the 60s has come to resonate in the digital age. This video is narrated by Alex Chow, one of the leaders of the 2014 Hong Kong Umbrella movement whose mass street occupation was mobilised and reported via social media.

via Vimeo Staff Picks

