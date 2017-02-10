A Brave Meerkat Tries to Scare an Animatronic Cobra Away From the Colony She Protects

In a slightly nerve-wracking clip from the PBS version of the BBC Series “Spy in the Wild“, a brave meerkat sentry climbed up a very tall tree to look for danger in the area. Upon spotting the very realistic animatronic cobra, the tiny soldier did her best to scare the snake away, without any luck.

