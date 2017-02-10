Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Brave Meerkat Tries to Scare an Animatronic Cobra Away From the Colony She Protects

by at on

In a slightly nerve-wracking clip from the PBS version of the BBC Series “Spy in the Wild“, a brave meerkat sentry climbed up a very tall tree to look for danger in the area. Upon spotting the very realistic animatronic cobra, the tiny soldier did her best to scare the snake away, without any luck.

Meerkat sentries protect the group by keeping a watch out for potential predators. A female sentry spots a cobra and tries to run it off. Little does she know, the ‘cobra’ is actually a sophisticated fake outfitted with a hidden camera.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.