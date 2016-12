Saturday Night Live released a behind-the-scenes look at the crew completely changing the set between the show’s cold open and monologue during the December 17, 2016 episode hosted by Casey Affleck. The change took just under two minutes, the length of time it takes to run the show’s opening credit sequence.

