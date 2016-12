Norman Chan of Tested takes a behind the scenes look at the live-action Futurama fan film Fan-O-Rama.

We go behind the scenes of Fan-O-Rama, the ambitious Futurama fan film that brings the beloved cartoon series to real life. Chatting with director Dan Lanigan and actors/producers Kody Frederick and Katie Lanigan, we learn how their team built out elaborate sets, costumes, makeup, and even animatronics for this incredible passion project.