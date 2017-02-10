A Beautiful Blind Dog Begins Prancing Gleefully When He Realizes That He’s Walking In Snow

A beautiful blind dog named Smiley faithfully followed the voice of his human Joanne during a winter’s day walk. Upon realizing that he was walking in the snow, Smiley added a bit of pep to his step and gleefully pranced around in the cold, leaving adorable little footprints in his wake.

15 yr old blind dog Smiley following my voice in the fresh dusting of snow.

Just a short week later, a red-coated Smiley made his own way around in deeper snow.

I’m on my way … just not sure where I’m going

via reddit