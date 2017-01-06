Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A BBC Job Seeker Accidentally Ends Up On-Air When He’s Mistaken for Another Person With His Name

by at on

In 2006, an unemployed computer technician named Guy Goma had arrived at the BBC for a job interview as a “data support cleanser”. On the same day, journalist and internet expert Guy Kewney was scheduled to participate in an on-air interview with Karen Bowerman to offer insight about the Apple Corps v. Apple Computers court case Due to a front office mixup and their common first name, Goma was accidentally brought in to sit for the interview instead of Kewney. He held up very well, despite having realized that this was an unfortunate case of mistaken identity. While Goma didn’t get the job, he did enjoy a bit of notoriety.

It’s 10 years since Guy Goma became a celebrity after he was mistaken for an internet expert and interviewed on BBC News TV.The unemployed computer technician had been at the BBC for a job interview. But the graduate from the Congo gained worldwide attention after a mix-up saw him interviewed on air instead of Guy Kewney.

via reddit

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.