A BBC Job Seeker Accidentally Ends Up On-Air When He’s Mistaken for Another Person With His Name

In 2006, an unemployed computer technician named Guy Goma had arrived at the BBC for a job interview as a “data support cleanser”. On the same day, journalist and internet expert Guy Kewney was scheduled to participate in an on-air interview with Karen Bowerman to offer insight about the Apple Corps v. Apple Computers court case Due to a front office mixup and their common first name, Goma was accidentally brought in to sit for the interview instead of Kewney. He held up very well, despite having realized that this was an unfortunate case of mistaken identity. While Goma didn’t get the job, he did enjoy a bit of notoriety.

