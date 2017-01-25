Laughing Squid

A Baby Rhinoceros Sticks Close to His Mom as He Explores the World Around Him

A tiny 10-week old greater one-horned rhinoceros calf named Taj who lives at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, positioned himself very close to his mother as he climbed up rocks, met other animals and generally explored this very new world around him as he made his first public appearance.

It’s a whole new world for Taj the explorer. A 10-week-old greater one-horned rhino calf made his debut at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, curiously exploring his new habitat while never venturing more than a few feet away from his attentive mother, Tanaya.

