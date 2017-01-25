A 2-Month Old Baby Giant Anteater Makes Her Debut Upon Her Mother’s Back at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo

The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, Illinois officially announced an adorable addition to their family. In November 2016, a giant anteater named Tulum gave birth to a tiny female pup who rides, almost hidden in plain sight, upon her mother’s furry back. This birth is an important one, as the giant anteater is considered a vulnerable species with only around 5,000 remaining worldwide. Now that the newborn is considerably older, both mother and daughter can be seen at the zoo’s Tropic World: South America feature on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

