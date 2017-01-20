Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A 1,000° Red Hot Rocket Knife Easily Slices Through Lighters, Wood, and Silly String

by at on

The Backyard Scientist Kevin Kohler launched a 1,000° red hot rocket knife at a row of lighters, a piece of wood, and cans of silly string, all of which are effortlessly sliced in half.

You knew it was coming! Back at it agin with the Rocket Knife, but this time im going full sellout ;) 1000 degree, 150mph knife vs Coke, Silly-String, Bread, Wood, Bricks, and Lighters!

You all gave me so many good ideas last week, I had to try some more. The rocket track is going on the shelf for now, ill bring it back soon, hopefully with a faster camera!

Kohler originally built the rocket knife and track to recreate his favorite Mythbusters experiment that used a rocket-powered plow to slice a car.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.