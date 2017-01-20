A 1,000° Red Hot Rocket Knife Easily Slices Through Lighters, Wood, and Silly String

The Backyard Scientist Kevin Kohler launched a 1,000° red hot rocket knife at a row of lighters, a piece of wood, and cans of silly string, all of which are effortlessly sliced in half.

You knew it was coming! Back at it agin with the Rocket Knife, but this time im going full sellout ;) 1000 degree, 150mph knife vs Coke, Silly-String, Bread, Wood, Bricks, and Lighters! You all gave me so many good ideas last week, I had to try some more. The rocket track is going on the shelf for now, ill bring it back soon, hopefully with a faster camera!

Kohler originally built the rocket knife and track to recreate his favorite Mythbusters experiment that used a rocket-powered plow to slice a car.