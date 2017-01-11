74-Year-Old Grandpa Shares Memories of Playing Asheron’s Call Before the Servers Shut Down Forever

We Sleep Talk has captured footage of her 74-year-old grandfather, Julien, chatting about the many great memories that he has had over the past 17 years playing Asheron’s Call, a fantasy MMORPG for the PC developed in 1999 by Turbine. Julien, who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, just found out that the Asheron’s Call servers would be shutting down for good on January 31st and he was saddened by the news. According to his granddaughter, “his plan was to play it during his recovery. His surgery is soon. He’s a strong man and the game has helped take his mind off things.”

When I consider how many of his friends still play consistently, my heart breaks. There are retirees, seniors, veterans, mothers and fathers – what an incredibly dedicated group of players. I would have been 8 in 1999 when I started playing AC with him on Leafcull. Back then he used to use his home phone and call everyone long distance when they were questing. Geez some things have changed! Now I imagine everyone on AC on January 31 2017. It’s going to be difficult. I figure this hasn’t hit him yet.

It’s going to be tough on a lot of people. I can’t imagine how many senior players will be upgrading their PC’s so they can play and learn a newer game? Also not sure if newer players who just found AC realize how many people over 65 they are playing with? Haha, it’s an interesting thought. (read more)