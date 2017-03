Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The premiere episode of the “100 Years of Beauty” channel by WatchCut Video provides a visual history of the past 100 years of male beauty in India as modeled by Amandeep Kainth, whose hair and styling were done in correlation with the expertly researched trends of each decade.

Attention all 100 Years of Beauty fans! We’re launching a new channel for 100 Years of Beauty. In the meantime, we give you 100 Years of Beauty India- Men!