100 Years of Flight Attendant Uniforms Shown Decade by Decade In a Chronological Time Lapse

In keeping with the popular beauty timelapse trend, Condé Nast Travel has provided a visually chronological history of the past 100 years of Flight Attendant Uniforms. Each decade was modeled by Sonja Wajih and Brooke Fleming, whose hair, makeup and costumes were styled in correlation with the researched uniform trends of the time.

Watch the evolution of flight attendant uniforms over the past century. See uniforms that were tailored and professional in the 1940s, bright and colorful in the groovy 60s, the modern looks of today, and even potential designs for the future.

